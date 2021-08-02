Piper Sandler Comments on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.48.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $139.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 610,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,758,000 after purchasing an additional 205,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

