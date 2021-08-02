Piper Sandler Comments on Financial Institutions, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Financial Institutions in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Financial Institutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $466.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.17. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 678.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

