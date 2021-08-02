Piper Sandler Comments on LivaNova PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for LivaNova in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $86.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.43. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $82,565,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $63,566,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $47,038,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 49.3% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

