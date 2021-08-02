Piper Sandler Comments on OPKO Health, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

OPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,091,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,528,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 74,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

