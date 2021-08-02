Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shares of PIPR traded up $5.39 on Monday, reaching $128.08. The stock had a trading volume of 89,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,272. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 31.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

