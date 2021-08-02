Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $458.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.77. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 286,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 86,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 23.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 60,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $827,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

