Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of adidas in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADDYY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $182.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.85. adidas has a 1-year low of $136.51 and a 1-year high of $191.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.7749 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in adidas by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in adidas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

