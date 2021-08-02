Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $4.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

