Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

TFX stock opened at $397.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,064,923,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,102,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $282,148,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.