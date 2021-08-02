Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Knowles in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

