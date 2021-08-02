Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Provident Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $16.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 422,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Provident Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial by 369.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.