Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CNOB stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 267,377 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 675,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 291,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.