Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHOO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.