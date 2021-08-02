Piper Sandler Weighs in on Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DCOM. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.11). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

