Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hercules Capital, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hercules Capital in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTGC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.27 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

