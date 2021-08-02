Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hess Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

NYSE:HES opened at $76.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Hess by 149.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

