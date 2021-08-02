Piper Sandler Weighs in on Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $301.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

