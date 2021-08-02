Piper Sandler Weighs in on WesBanco, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for WesBanco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

WSBC stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $948,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 97.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 12.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.