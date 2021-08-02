Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $569.32 million and $1.50 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00007822 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00294726 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00140494 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00146125 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 119.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003761 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,979,758 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.