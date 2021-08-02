PirateCash One Day Volume Reaches $616.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $616.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,360,420 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

