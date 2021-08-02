Pivotal Investment Corp III’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 9th (NYSE:PICCU)

Pivotal Investment Corp III’s (NYSE:PICCU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Investment Corp III had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

PICCU stock opened at $9.91 on Monday.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.