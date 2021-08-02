PIXEL (PXL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $28.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,726.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.49 or 0.01390471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00371335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00140279 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

