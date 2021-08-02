Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

PXLW stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $157.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.08. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pixelworks by 11.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pixelworks by 894.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 197,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pixelworks by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pixelworks by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 119,994 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

