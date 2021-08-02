Pizza Price Reaches $0.0455 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Pizza has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $1.41 million and $2,946.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001529 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007215 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.75 or 0.01118832 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

