Pizza Trading 6.5% Higher This Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $3,353.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001561 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007307 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014469 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.51 or 0.01138603 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

