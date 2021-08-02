Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Plains GP in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains GP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

PAGP stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 2.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Plains GP by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 67,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 1,993,143 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

