Planet Fitness (PLNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $75.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.