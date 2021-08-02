Playcent Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $1.76 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00061066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.26 or 0.00812775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00095935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040643 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

