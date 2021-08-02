PlayGame (PXG) 1-Day Volume Tops $70,534.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. PlayGame has a market cap of $317,125.05 and approximately $70,534.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00059782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00824584 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00091672 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

