PlotX Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.71 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, PlotX has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One PlotX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

