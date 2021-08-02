PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Short Interest Update

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PLXP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.95. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). Sell-side analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.