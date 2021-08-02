PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) by 2,164.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.40% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMVC opened at $9.76 on Monday. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

