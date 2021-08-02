POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.28.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.