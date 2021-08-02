Polkacover 1-Day Volume Tops $336,493.00 (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Polkacover has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Polkacover coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkacover has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $336,493.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkacover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00102893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00138972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,256.00 or 1.00454392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.00854414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkacover Coin Profile

Polkacover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 40,327,488 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Polkacover Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkacover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkacover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkacover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.