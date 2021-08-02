Polkadex Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Polkadex has a market cap of $23.22 million and $2.72 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $7.32 or 0.00018625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00102892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00138518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.99 or 1.00068880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.16 or 0.00847871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

