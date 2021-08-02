PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Hits $0.15

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $440,631.50 and approximately $2.18 million worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00103199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00138848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,824.31 or 1.00024377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.38 or 0.00842358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

