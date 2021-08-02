Polkadot Reaches One Day Volume of $1.62 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $17.61 billion and approximately $1.62 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.96 or 0.00046177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00103008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00139206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.53 or 1.00720838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.25 or 0.00857003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,096,349,128 coins and its circulating supply is 980,624,971 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

