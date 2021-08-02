Polkalokr (LKR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.02 Million

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $2.02 million worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00103269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00138879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,741.28 or 0.99947021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.88 or 0.00842203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,086,689 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkalokr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

