Polkamarkets (POLK) Market Cap Reaches $13.06 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 62.4% against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $13.06 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00060125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00806393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00094909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040841 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,076,098 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.