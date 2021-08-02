PolkaWar Price Tops $0.31 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.44 million and $515,181.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00046199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00100656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00139383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,799.59 or 1.00484633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.54 or 0.00853459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.