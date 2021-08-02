Polychain Monsters (PMON) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.55 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $26.55 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for $7.93 or 0.00020188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,593,741 coins and its circulating supply is 3,348,197 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

