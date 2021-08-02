Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Hits $91.36 on Exchanges

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $91.36 or 0.00234542 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $1.67 million and $105,374.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00060714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00809490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00095191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040618 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

