Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Cap of $163.21 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Polymath has a total market cap of $163.21 million and $26.23 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.00361961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

