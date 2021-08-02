PolypuX (PUX) Trading 10.2% Higher This Week

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. PolypuX has a market cap of $51,342.14 and $445,660.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolypuX has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00102662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00138524 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,621.75 or 1.00140898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.08 or 0.00846900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

