Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on POSH shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $39.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,710,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

