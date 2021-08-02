Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stake Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Post were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,778,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Post by 10.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Post by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.89.

Post stock opened at $102.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.84. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

