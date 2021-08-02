PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,301,600 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 1,536,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PostNL in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TNTFF opened at $5.40 on Monday. PostNL has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

