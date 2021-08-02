PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,301,600 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 1,536,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PostNL in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TNTFF opened at $5.40 on Monday. PostNL has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

