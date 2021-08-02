PotCoin (POT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $81.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $81.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,612.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.72 or 0.06554149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.21 or 0.01386102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.92 or 0.00359775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00129437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.80 or 0.00608081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.00369736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.53 or 0.00288853 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,497,077 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

