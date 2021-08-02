Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,367 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 11.9% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 240,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $75.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

