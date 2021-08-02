Powell Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $114.29 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.44 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

